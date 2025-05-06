Marvell Technology (MRVL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $61.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.95%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.87%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a gain of 21.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 16.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.61, showcasing a 154.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, up 61.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.76 per share and a revenue of $8.29 billion, signifying shifts of +75.8% and +43.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Marvell Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Marvell Technology is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.48. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.7 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

