Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $58.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 29, 2025. On that day, Marvell Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 154.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, up 61.58% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $8.29 billion, indicating changes of +75.8% and +43.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marvell Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Marvell Technology possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Marvell Technology is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.22 of its industry.

One should further note that MRVL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

