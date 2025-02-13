Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $103.50, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 9.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 28.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.8 billion, indicating a 26.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% higher. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Marvell Technology is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.78.

Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

