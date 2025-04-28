Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $58.70, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 5.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.52% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.61, indicating a 154.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, up 61.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $8.29 billion, indicating changes of +75.8% and +43.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marvell Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Marvell Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.62.

Meanwhile, MRVL's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

