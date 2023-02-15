Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $46.74, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 15.06% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marvell Technology as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.4 billion, up 4.26% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marvell Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.89, so we one might conclude that Marvell Technology is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

