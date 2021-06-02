Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $47.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

MRVL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 7, 2021. On that day, MRVL is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $803.02 million, up 15.77% from the year-ago period.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +18.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. MRVL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MRVL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.19.

Also, we should mention that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

