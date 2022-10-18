Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $37.74, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marvell Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marvell Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 28.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $6.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.31% and +37.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marvell Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.37.

Meanwhile, MRVL's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.