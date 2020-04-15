Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $25.15, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 35.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRVL to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $676.13 million, up 2.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion, which would represent changes of +30.3% and +10.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.37% lower. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MRVL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.97.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Communications was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

