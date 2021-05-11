Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.22, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRVL to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $803.02 million, up 15.77% from the year-ago period.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +18.23%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% higher. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MRVL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.43.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

