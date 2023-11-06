Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the latest trading day at $51.24, indicating a -0.23% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 30, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.40, signifying a 29.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.4 billion, reflecting an 8.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.53 per share and a revenue of $5.52 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.83% and -6.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. As of now, Marvell Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Marvell Technology is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.14.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.