Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the latest trading day at $62.56, indicating a -1.88% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

The the stock of chipmaker has risen by 23.33% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 154.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.88 billion, indicating a 61.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $8.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.16% and +43.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. As of now, Marvell Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marvell Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.6.

We can also see that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)

