Marvell Technology (MRVL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.06, changing hands as high as $43.91 per share. Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.75 per share, with $61.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.59.

