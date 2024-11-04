Marvell Technology (MRVL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Marvell Technology (MRVL) ending at $84.38, denoting a -0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a gain of 15.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marvell Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.45 billion, indicating a 2.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and a revenue of $5.52 billion, representing changes of -3.31% and +0.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marvell Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.04 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.