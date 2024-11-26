Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the latest trading day at $93.14, indicating a +0.98% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 10.55% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 3, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 2.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.46 per share and a revenue of $5.52 billion, signifying shifts of -3.31% and +0.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Marvell Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Marvell Technology is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 63.35. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.42 of its industry.

One should further note that MRVL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

