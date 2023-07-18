Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $65.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Marvell Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Marvell Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, down 12.27% from the year-ago period.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.77% and -6.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marvell Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.19.

Meanwhile, MRVL's PEG ratio is currently 7.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)

