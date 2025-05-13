Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Marvell Technology (MRVL) standing at $65.48, reflecting a +1.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.61%.

The the stock of chipmaker has risen by 23.42% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 154.17% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.88 billion, showing a 61.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.75 per share and a revenue of $8.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +75.16% and +43.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marvell Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marvell Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.21.

We can also see that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

