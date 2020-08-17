Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 27, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $720.50 million, up 9.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion, which would represent changes of +39.39% and +11.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRVL has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.69.

Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 9.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.