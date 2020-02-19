Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $25.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 4, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MRVL to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $711.16 million, down 4.52% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. MRVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MRVL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.63. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.63.

Meanwhile, MRVL's PEG ratio is currently 3.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Communications stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

