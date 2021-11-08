Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $73, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 11.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MRVL to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 53.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.61% and +44.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MRVL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.17, so we one might conclude that MRVL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 2.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

