Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) ended the recent trading session at $67.08, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

The the stock of chipmaker has risen by 4.54% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.42 billion, indicating a 0.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Marvell Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Marvell Technology is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.85 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 4.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

