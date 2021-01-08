Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $49.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 14.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

MRVL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRVL to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $785.27 million, up 9.42% from the year-ago period.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.91% and +9.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRVL has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.93 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.93.

We can also see that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Communications industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

