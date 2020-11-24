Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $44.84, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 47.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $750.38 million, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.39% and +9.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MRVL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.44.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.