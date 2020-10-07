Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $42.62, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 12.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 47.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $750.23 million, up 13.25% from the year-ago period.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.39% and +9.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRVL has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.22.

Also, we should mention that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Communications industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 8.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

