Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $37.50, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 27, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $720.50 million, up 9.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.39% and +11.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MRVL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.81, which means MRVL is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Communications industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.