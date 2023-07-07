Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $59.15, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marvell Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, down 12.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.25% and -7.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marvell Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.82, which means Marvell Technology is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 6.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.