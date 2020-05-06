Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $26.60, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRVL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MRVL is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $676.13 million, up 2.06% from the year-ago period.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.79% and +9.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.46% lower within the past month. MRVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MRVL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.53.

Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Communications industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

