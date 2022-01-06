Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $85.53, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 11.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marvell Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marvell Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 65.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.48% and +49.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Marvell Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.11.

Meanwhile, MRVL's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

