Marvell Technology (MRVL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $188.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.71% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.47%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 28.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marvell Technology will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 38.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.71 billion, showing a 35.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $11.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.25% and +40.88%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Marvell Technology possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marvell Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 48.19.

We can additionally observe that MRVL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.