Marvell Technology (MRVL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $187.56, moving +2.32% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.7% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 25.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marvell Technology will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.93, indicating a 38.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.71 billion, showing a 35.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.04 per share and a revenue of $11.55 billion, signifying shifts of +42.25% and +40.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% decrease. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marvell Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 38.66.

One should further note that MRVL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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