Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $72.07, moving -6.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.46%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen an increase of 5.04% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marvell Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 123.33% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.01 billion, indicating a 57.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $8.23 billion, signifying shifts of +77.71% and +42.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. At present, Marvell Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Marvell Technology is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.01.

It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

