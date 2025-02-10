Marvell Technology (MRVL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Marvell Technology (MRVL) ending at $112.80, denoting a +1.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

The chipmaker's stock has dropped by 3.24% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 28.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.8 billion, indicating a 26.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marvell Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.83 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.26.

Also, we should mention that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

