Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$48.15 apiece for US$62.69

Last week, Marvell Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock jumped 4.7%, but insiders who sold US$323k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$62.69, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Marvell Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Strachan is the biggest insider purchase of Marvell Technology shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$48.15 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Marvell Technology share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Michael Strachan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Michael Strachan was also the biggest seller.

In total, Marvell Technology insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:MRVL Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Marvell Technology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Marvell Technology. Independent Director Michael Strachan spent US$314k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Marvell Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Marvell Technology insiders own about US$229m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marvell Technology Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Marvell Technology insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marvell Technology. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Marvell Technology and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

