Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.39, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $59.39, representing a -7.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.07 and a 68.24% increase over the 52 week low of $35.30.

MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 58.97%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mrvl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT)

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 12.41% over the last 100 days. FPX has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 8.39%.

