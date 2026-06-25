Marvell Technology Has Trillion-Dollar Potential. Here Is How Soon It Could Arrive.

Key Points

Marvell stock has gained 213% so far this year -- handily outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

While Marvell stock is rallying above many of its peers, Wall Street is calling for further growth in the years ahead.

Marvell plays an important role within hyperscale AI chip stacks alongside GPU leaders such as Nvidia.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

In the explosive era of artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure bottlenecks have come to matter just as much as raw compute power. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is emerging as a key enabler in AI infrastructure ecosystems -- providing the high-speed networking, connectivity, and custom silicon that power AI clusters at scale.

While Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices dominate the visible GPU layer, the broader AI chip stack requires seamless data movement across these accelerators -- an area where Marvell's specialized semiconductor designs carry critical advantages.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

With strong secular tailwinds from hyperscaler spending and recent high-profile validation from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Marvell carries a credible path to the trillion-dollar club. The question smart investors are really asking is what the timeline for achieving such a milestone looks like.

What is Marvell's role in AI data centers?

Marvell designs semiconductors optimized for data infrastructure, with a growing emphasis on AI workloads. The company's product lines include high-bandwidth Ethernet switches, optical digital signal processors (DSPs) for connectivity, and custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) developed in collaboration with hyperscalers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

In hyperscale data centers, these components stitch the essential fabric that links GPU clusters and enables low-latency, high-throughput communication required for AI training and inference. Taken together, Marvell is positioned as a critical layer within the broader AI chip stack -- bridging compute, memory, and networking.

Fun with numbers: When will Marvell reach a $1 trillion market cap?

Marvell currently boasts a market capitalization of $244 billion. According to consensus estimates among Wall Street analysts, Marvell is projected to generate strong revenue growth over the next few years. By fiscal 2029, the company is forecast to reach nearly $23 billion in sales. If Marvell hits this target and maintains its current price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 28, Marvell's implied market cap would be $644 billion by fiscal 2029. (Marvell's fiscal year ends on Jan. 31.)

With that in mind, reaching a $1 trillion valuation would require Marvell to either expand its P/S multiple meaningfully or blow Wall Street's estimates out of the water. Given the numbers, I think a realistic window for Marvell to reach trillion-dollar status is by the early 2030s -- assuming the hyperscalers double down on their capital expenditure (capex) budgets.

The bigger takeaway here is that Marvell is positioned for significant growth driven by compelling AI infrastructure tailwinds. In my eyes, smart investors should be considering a position in Marvell not because of its trillion-dollar potential, but rather the company's emerging leadership position among AI chip stocks.

Whether the company delivers on its trillion-dollar ambitions misses the bigger picture. Marvell stock looks set up for meaningful gains in the years ahead as the AI revolution moves downstream from GPUs to more specialized and diversified chip systems. For this reason, I see Marvell stock as a no-brainer opportunity to buy and hold.

Should you buy stock in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $387,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,221,398!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.