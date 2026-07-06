Marvell Technology Has Trillion-Dollar Ambitions. Here Is What the Timeline Could Look Like.

Key Points

Marvell Technology is benefiting from robust data center demand for custom chips and networking products.

Nvidia's support adds credibility to Marvell's role in next-generation AI infrastructure.

Marvell has to sustain premium growth and valuation to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization by the early 2030s.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has firmly positioned itself as one of the world's more prominent artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure companies. The stock traded near $272.05 as of July 1, giving Marvell a market value of about $238 billion.

But Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has put a much bigger number into the discussion, calling Marvell the "next trillion-dollar company" during Computex week in Taipei, according to Reuters.

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A $1 trillion market cap would require the company's value to grow about 4.2 times, or roughly 33.2% annually over five years and 22.7% annually over seven years. The key question is whether Marvell can grow fast enough, for long enough, to reach a $1 trillion market cap.

Marvell's AI growth is already showing up in the numbers

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ending May 2), Marvell's revenue rose 28% year over year to nearly $2.4 billion, while operating cash flow reached a record $639 million. Management also expects fiscal 2027 revenue to be roughly $11.5 billion, up 40% year over year.

The data center business is the key growth engine. Management expects data center revenue to grow about 50% year over year in fiscal 2027 and 55% in fiscal 2028. Marvell is benefiting from rising demand for interconnects, switches, and custom chips, all of which help large AI systems move and process data more efficiently. The company estimates interconnect product revenue will grow 70% year over year in fiscal 2027. Marvell also expects the custom chip business to exceed $10 billion in revenue by fiscal 2029.

Nvidia's $2 billion investment adds credibility to that growth story. The company has partnered with Marvell to integrate Marvell's custom AI chips and networking technology more closely with Nvidia's AI infrastructure. Next-generation AI systems are being limited not only by computing power but also by how quickly and efficiently data can move across chips and servers. They are also working on optical connections, which use light to move data faster and more efficiently as AI systems get larger.

Marvell is also expanding through acquisitions. Celestial AI adds optical interconnect technology that can help move data across large AI networks with higher bandwidth, lower power use, and lower latency. XConn adds switching technology that can improve data movement across next-generation AI and cloud data centers.

Is a trillion-dollar market capitalization achievable?

Calculations show why Marvell's path to a $1 trillion market value is possible, but not easy. Analysts expect the company's revenue to reach around $33.1 billion in fiscal 2031, nearly $48.6 billion in 2033, and $58.8 billion in fiscal 2036. At those revenue levels, the multiple required for a $1 trillion valuation falls over time. Marvell would need to trade at about 30 times fiscal 2031 sales, about 20.6 times fiscal 2033 sales, or about 17 times fiscal 2036 sales.

Hence, a 2031 timeline appears possible only if investors continue to value Marvell as one of the fastest-growing AI infrastructure players. A 2033 timeline looks more plausible, although the price-to-sales multiple will still be premium. A 2036 timeline is more conservative because Marvell could reach the same valuation at a much lower multiple if it continues to compound revenue.

If Marvell continues to scale custom chips, interconnects, and switching while data center demand remains strong, the early 2030s could be the most realistic window for a trillion-dollar valuation.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.