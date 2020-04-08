Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as high as $24.82 per share. Marvell Technology Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.45 per share, with $28.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.