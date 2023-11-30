Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

Earnings: -$164.3 million in Q3 vs. $13.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q3 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $354.1 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q3 vs. $1.54 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.51

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.