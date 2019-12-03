Markets
MRVL

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

-Earnings: -$82.50 million in Q3 vs. -$53.77 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $112.46 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Revenue: $662.47 million in Q3 vs. $851.05 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRVL

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular