Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

-Earnings: -$82.50 million in Q3 vs. -$53.77 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $112.46 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Revenue: $662.47 million in Q3 vs. $851.05 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 Mln

