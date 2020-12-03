Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

-Earnings: -$22.91 million in Q3 vs. -$82.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $168.36 million or $0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.25 per share -Revenue: $750.14 million in Q3 vs. $662.47 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.