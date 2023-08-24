Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

Earnings: -$207.5 million in Q2 vs. $4.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $290.2 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.32 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q2 vs. $1.52 billion in the same period last year.

