Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

Earnings: $4.3 million in Q2 vs. -$276.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $486.0 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $1.52 billion in Q2 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.560 Bln

