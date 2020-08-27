Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

-Earnings: -$157.89 million in Q2 vs. -$57.33 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $140.39 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $727.30 million in Q2 vs. $656.57 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 to $0.28

