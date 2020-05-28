Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

-Earnings: -$113.03 million in Q1 vs. -$48.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q1 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $118.03 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $693.64 million in Q1 vs. $662.45 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.17 to $0.23

