Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.08, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $42.08, representing a -2.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.12 and a 155.81% increase over the 52 week low of $16.45.

MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.08%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRVL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 31.1% over the last 100 days. NUMV has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 2.77%.

