Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.96, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $25.96, representing a -8.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.38 and a 81.03% increase over the 52 week low of $14.34.

MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -66.93%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRVL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 7.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 1.98%.

