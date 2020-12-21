Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.51, the dividend yield is .51%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $47.51, representing a 0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.21 and a 188.81% increase over the 52 week low of $16.45.
MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 82.19%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRVL Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NUMG)
- Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 36.53% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 8.51%.
