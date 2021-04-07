Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $50.85, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.70 and a 116.02% increase over the 52 week low of $23.54.
MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.42. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 74.14%, compared to an industry average of 47.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRVL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NUMG)
- John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 25.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 7.82%.
