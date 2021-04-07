Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $50.85, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.70 and a 116.02% increase over the 52 week low of $23.54.

MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.42. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 74.14%, compared to an industry average of 47.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRVL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMG)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 25.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 7.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.