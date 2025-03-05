Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reports Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $200.2 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $392.7 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $531.4 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $1.817 billion from $1.426 billion last year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $200.2 Mln. vs. $392.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $1.817 Bln vs. $1.426 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56-$0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: about $1.875 bln

