Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

Earnings: -$193.3 million in Q2 vs. -$207.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q2 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $266.2 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $1.272 billion in Q2 vs. $1.340 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.450 Bln

