Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

Earnings: $177.9 million in Q1 vs. -$215.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $540.0 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.895 billion in Q1 vs. $1.161 billion in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $2.000 billion, plus or minus 5%, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, plus or minus $0.05.

